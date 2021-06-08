Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.21 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 86.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,501 shares during the quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 953.2% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 539,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,853,000 after acquiring an additional 488,048 shares during the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 69.2% during the 1st quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 11,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after acquiring an additional 4,581 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 466,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,600,000 after acquiring an additional 63,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 23,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,726,000 after acquiring an additional 3,489 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.23 on Tuesday, hitting $77.88. 6,829,326 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $75.14. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84.

