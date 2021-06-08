tinyBuild (LON:TBLD) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

tinyBuild (LON:TBLD)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Tuesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They presently have a GBX 295 ($3.85) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 12.38% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “no recommendation” rating on shares of tinyBuild in a research note on Tuesday.

Get tinyBuild alerts:

Shares of TBLD stock traded down GBX 2.50 ($0.03) during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 262.50 ($3.43). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,493. tinyBuild has a 1-year low of GBX 206 ($2.69) and a 1-year high of GBX 304 ($3.97). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 6.43 and a current ratio of 6.51.

tinyBuild, LLC engages in the development of video games. It offers games for desktop, iOS, Android, MAC, Xbox, PS4, 3DS, VR, and Linux. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Bellevue, Washington.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Receive News & Ratings for tinyBuild Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for tinyBuild and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.