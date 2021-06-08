tinyBuild’s (TBLD) “No Recommendation” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

tinyBuild (LON:TBLD)‘s stock had its “no recommendation” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of tinyBuild in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 285 ($3.72) price objective on the stock.

LON:TBLD traded down GBX 2.50 ($0.03) on Tuesday, hitting GBX 262.50 ($3.43). 52,533 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 303,493. tinyBuild has a 1 year low of GBX 206 ($2.69) and a 1 year high of GBX 304 ($3.97). The company has a quick ratio of 6.43, a current ratio of 6.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74.

tinyBuild, LLC engages in the development of video games. It offers games for desktop, iOS, Android, MAC, Xbox, PS4, 3DS, VR, and Linux. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Bellevue, Washington.

