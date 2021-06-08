TitanSwap Reaches Market Cap of $210.85 Million (TITAN)

TitanSwap (CURRENCY:TITAN) traded 18.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 8th. Over the last seven days, TitanSwap has traded up 20.2% against the dollar. One TitanSwap coin can now be purchased for about $3.95 or 0.00012272 BTC on exchanges. TitanSwap has a total market cap of $210.85 million and $13.19 million worth of TitanSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.89 or 0.00071165 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003110 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00004293 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.47 or 0.00026341 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003114 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $316.90 or 0.00985021 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,065.28 or 0.09527895 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.33 or 0.00050749 BTC.

TitanSwap Profile

TitanSwap (CRYPTO:TITAN) is a coin. It launched on September 14th, 2018. TitanSwap’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,404,160 coins. The official website for TitanSwap is titanswap.org . TitanSwap’s official Twitter account is @TitanAutonomous and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TITAN is a blockchain based decentralized financial center designed to provide optimal liquidity solutions for different digital asset category by adaptive bonding curve. It not only provides a user-centered decentralized exchange, but also it is an aggregated liquidity pool that supports order smart routing. “

Buying and Selling TitanSwap

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TitanSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TitanSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TitanSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

