Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) Hits New 12-Month High at $26.69

Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $26.69 and last traded at $26.54, with a volume of 3607 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.98.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tivity Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Tivity Health from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Tivity Health from $16.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their target price on Tivity Health from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.13.

The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.32. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -185.56, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 2.51.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.11. Tivity Health had a positive return on equity of 649.58% and a negative net margin of 0.88%. The company had revenue of $108.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.67 million. On average, research analysts expect that Tivity Health, Inc. will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Tivity Health during the first quarter worth approximately $6,223,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tivity Health by 2.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 319,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,129,000 after purchasing an additional 7,047 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tivity Health during the first quarter worth approximately $265,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Tivity Health during the first quarter worth approximately $5,067,000. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp raised its stake in shares of Tivity Health by 13.8% during the first quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp now owns 51,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 6,233 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.95% of the company’s stock.

Tivity Health

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness and health products primarily for seniors and older adults in the United States. The company offers SilverSneakers to members of Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and group retiree plans; Prime Fitness, a fitness facility access program through commercial health plans, employers, and other sponsoring organizations; virtual fitness experiences, including live instructor-led classes; and WholeHealth living program, a continuum of services related to complementary, alternative, and physical medicine.

