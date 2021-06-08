TOKPIE (TKP) Trading 6.4% Lower This Week

TOKPIE (CURRENCY:TKP) traded down 4.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 8th. TOKPIE has a total market capitalization of $171,951.52 and approximately $3.00 worth of TOKPIE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TOKPIE coin can now be bought for about $0.0060 or 0.00000018 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, TOKPIE has traded 6.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

SENSO (SENSO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002740 BTC.

Sylo (SYLO) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000013 BTC.

XIO (XIO) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000656 BTC.

Auxilium (AUX) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000033 BTC.

3DCoin (3DC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Project Coin (PRJ) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SHENG (SHENG) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Anchor Neural World Token (ANW) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000884 BTC.

NairaX (NIRX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC.

MDUKEY (MDU) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0467 or 0.00000141 BTC.

TOKPIE (CRYPTO:TKP) is a coin. TOKPIE’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,714,064 coins. The Reddit community for TOKPIE is /r/Tokpie and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . TOKPIE’s official Twitter account is @tokpie_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TOKPIE is tokpie.io

