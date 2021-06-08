Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $60.94.

Several analysts have commented on TOL shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Toll Brothers in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on Toll Brothers from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Argus lifted their price target on Toll Brothers from $56.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on Toll Brothers in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on Toll Brothers from $49.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th.

Shares of TOL opened at $62.37 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 5.54. Toll Brothers has a 12 month low of $28.91 and a 12 month high of $68.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.57.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The construction company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.21. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 6.65%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. Toll Brothers’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Toll Brothers will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Toll Brothers news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 1,000 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.95, for a total value of $67,950.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,830 shares in the company, valued at $2,638,498.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard J. Braemer sold 10,000 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.41, for a total value of $624,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 380,178 shares of company stock worth $21,991,436 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TOL. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers in the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Institutional investors own 88.66% of the company’s stock.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and Urban Infill. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

