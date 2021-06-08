Toronto Dominion Bank Buys 1,377,767 Shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) by 595.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,608,986 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 1,377,767 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.35% of Invesco worth $40,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Invesco in the 1st quarter valued at about $396,000. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Invesco by 58.5% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,239 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 5,996 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,657,947 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,898,000 after buying an additional 147,297 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,139,000. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its position in shares of Invesco by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 43,041 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $750,000 after acquiring an additional 3,851 shares during the period. 61.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Colin Meadows sold 170,488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.28, for a total transaction of $4,821,400.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 183,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,179,397.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gregory Mcgreevey sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.46, for a total value of $5,092,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 381,941 shares in the company, valued at $9,724,217.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 870,488 shares of company stock valued at $23,207,401 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IVZ opened at $28.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $13.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.82, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.01. Invesco Ltd. has a one year low of $9.25 and a one year high of $29.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The asset manager reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Invesco had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 14.32%. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Invesco Ltd. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.23%.

Several brokerages have commented on IVZ. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Invesco from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Invesco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Invesco from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. TheStreet raised Invesco from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Invesco in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.54.

Invesco Company Profile

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

