Toronto Dominion Bank Buys 188,533 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 99.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 378,619 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 188,533 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.06% of Amphenol worth $24,978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APH. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Amphenol in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Amphenol in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amphenol by 100.0% in the first quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Amphenol by 100.0% in the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 428 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Amphenol by 112.4% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 478 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. 92.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amphenol alerts:

In other news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 15,133 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.54, for a total value of $1,022,082.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 28,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,913,610.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Craig A. Lampo sold 144,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.22, for a total transaction of $9,823,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 253,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,317,374.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 769,133 shares of company stock valued at $51,217,363. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

APH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of Amphenol in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Amphenol from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Amphenol from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Amphenol currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.33.

Shares of NYSE:APH opened at $68.19 on Tuesday. Amphenol Co. has a 12 month low of $45.90 and a 12 month high of $69.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $67.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.24.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.16% and a return on equity of 24.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be given a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 21st. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.02%.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

Featured Article: Forex

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH).

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.