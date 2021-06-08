Toronto Dominion Bank Buys 7,632 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 308,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,632 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.07% of Capital One Financial worth $39,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of COF. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in Capital One Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Capital One Financial by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. 91.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on COF shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Capital One Financial from $130.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird lowered Capital One Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Capital One Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $145.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.63.

COF stock opened at $163.55 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $147.35. Capital One Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $57.30 and a fifty-two week high of $168.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.84 billion, a PE ratio of 10.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.78.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $7.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.17 by $2.86. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 23.91%. The firm had revenue of $7.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($3.02) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 18.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 27.63%.

In other Capital One Financial news, CEO Kevin S. Borgmann sold 16,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.93, for a total value of $2,465,191.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 56,856 shares in the company, valued at $8,353,852.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 31,903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total value of $4,307,543.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 95,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,936,536.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,813 shares of company stock worth $10,179,525 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

