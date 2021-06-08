Toronto Dominion Bank Cuts Stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Toronto Dominion Bank reduced its stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 114,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,752 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.07% of Public Storage worth $28,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PSA. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Public Storage in the 4th quarter worth about $383,136,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 154.6% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,135,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $262,211,000 after buying an additional 689,548 shares during the last quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Public Storage in the 4th quarter valued at about $120,335,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in Public Storage by 271.4% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 383,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $88,524,000 after acquiring an additional 280,135 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Public Storage by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,561,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $360,646,000 after acquiring an additional 272,978 shares during the period. 77.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PSA opened at $291.22 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $272.36. The company has a market capitalization of $50.96 billion, a PE ratio of 43.47, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.08. Public Storage has a twelve month low of $183.22 and a twelve month high of $293.07.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($0.49). The company had revenue of $647.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $753.27 million. Public Storage had a return on equity of 27.74% and a net margin of 43.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Public Storage will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.40%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PSA shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Public Storage from $231.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Truist boosted their price objective on Public Storage from $269.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Public Storage from $269.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Public Storage from $200.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Public Storage from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $258.14.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the ÂShurgardÂ brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

