Toronto Dominion Bank Grows Position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI)

Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI) by 20.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 668,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 114,832 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.69% of iShares China Large-Cap ETF worth $31,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 43.4% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 5,270,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $245,928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594,601 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,755,474 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $220,796,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357,929 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $139,290,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 527.9% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 1,722,213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $72,333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447,938 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 80.8% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,634,603 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $75,895,000 after buying an additional 730,401 shares during the period.

Get iShares China Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of FXI stock opened at $46.30 on Tuesday. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $39.10 and a 52-week high of $54.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.26.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

See Also: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FXI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares China Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares China Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.