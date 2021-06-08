Toronto Dominion Bank Has $27.24 Million Holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Toronto Dominion Bank cut its position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 16.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 827,200 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 158,739 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.06% of Freeport-McMoRan worth $27,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 705,580 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $18,360,000 after buying an additional 98,856 shares in the last quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. raised its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 8,460,800 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $220,150,000 after acquiring an additional 398,034 shares during the last quarter. GAM Holding AG bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter worth about $2,675,000. Cobalt Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the fourth quarter worth about $7,156,000. Finally, Piershale Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 101.3% in the first quarter. Piershale Financial Group Inc. now owns 77,540 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $2,553,000 after acquiring an additional 39,012 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.18% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 20,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.23, for a total transaction of $899,184.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,600 shares in the company, valued at $1,020,228. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 3,422 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.82, for a total transaction of $132,842.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $706,524. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,722 shares of company stock valued at $2,789,401 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.08.

Shares of NYSE:FCX opened at $41.26 on Tuesday. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.78 and a 52 week high of $46.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $60.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.10, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.08.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 73.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 14th. This is a boost from Freeport-McMoRan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is 55.56%.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

