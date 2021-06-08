Toronto Dominion Bank Has $31.04 Million Position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Toronto Dominion Bank reduced its stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 510,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,534 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.06% of MetLife worth $31,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MetLife in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of MetLife in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new position in shares of MetLife in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MetLife in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its stake in shares of MetLife by 677.4% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MET shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of MetLife from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet cut shares of MetLife from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of MetLife in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Argus upped their price objective on shares of MetLife from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of MetLife from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.79.

MET stock opened at $66.21 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $57.96 billion, a PE ratio of 53.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. MetLife, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.82 and a 12 month high of $67.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $63.91.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.72. MetLife had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 2.05%. The company had revenue of $16.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 10th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. This is an increase from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.17%.

In other news, EVP Marlene Debel sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.58, for a total value of $710,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,784,172.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

