Toronto Dominion Bank Has $37.90 Million Stake in Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO)

Toronto Dominion Bank lowered its stake in shares of Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) by 11.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,564,699 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 193,609 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.21% of Imperial Oil worth $37,899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Imperial Oil during the 4th quarter valued at about $96,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Imperial Oil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $132,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Imperial Oil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Fruth Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Imperial Oil in the 1st quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Imperial Oil in the 1st quarter worth approximately $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Imperial Oil in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. CIBC boosted their target price on Imperial Oil from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Imperial Oil from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Imperial Oil from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Imperial Oil from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Imperial Oil presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.67.

IMO opened at $34.26 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.15 billion, a PE ratio of -26.35 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Imperial Oil Limited has a 52 week low of $11.16 and a 52 week high of $35.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.99.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.2196 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. This is a boost from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently -40.24%.

About Imperial Oil

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2020, this segment had 138 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

