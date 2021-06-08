Toronto Dominion Bank Has $44.60 Million Stock Holdings in Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL)

Toronto Dominion Bank reduced its position in shares of Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) by 23.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,457,267 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 435,184 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.73% of Gildan Activewear worth $44,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Gildan Activewear by 3.9% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,314 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Arjuna Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 0.8% during the first quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 65,771 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,017,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 34.8% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,019 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Gildan Activewear by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 141,067 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,935,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 25,008 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 938 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Gildan Activewear alerts:

NYSE GIL opened at $35.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 4.75 and a quick ratio of 2.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.42. Gildan Activewear Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.25 and a 12 month high of $38.14. The stock has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -255.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.58.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The textile maker reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.30. Gildan Activewear had a negative net margin of 1.30% and a positive return on equity of 3.11%. The company had revenue of $589.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $512.43 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Gildan Activewear Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th will be paid a $0.154 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GIL. UBS Group raised shares of Gildan Activewear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Desjardins lifted their price objective on Gildan Activewear from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Gildan Activewear from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.71.

Gildan Activewear Company Profile

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil by Gildan, Alstyle, Prim + Preux, and GoldToe brands.

Recommended Story: Correction

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL).

Receive News & Ratings for Gildan Activewear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gildan Activewear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.