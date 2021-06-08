Toronto Dominion Bank Increases Position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 573,110 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,368 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.07% of American International Group worth $26,484,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of American International Group by 100.4% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 549 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American International Group during the first quarter worth about $31,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American International Group during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American International Group during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American International Group during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 89.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AIG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on American International Group from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of American International Group in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on American International Group from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on American International Group from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded American International Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. American International Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.67.

In related news, EVP Kevin T. Hogan sold 41,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.28, for a total transaction of $2,143,480.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 165,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,652,705.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Douglas A. Dachille sold 19,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.23, for a total value of $1,049,269.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 107,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,704,073.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AIG stock opened at $53.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.31. American International Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.57 and a 52 week high of $54.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.35.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $10.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.56 billion. American International Group had a positive return on equity of 4.75% and a negative net margin of 8.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.79%.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

