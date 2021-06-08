Toronto Dominion Bank Increases Stock Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 32.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 859,006 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 209,965 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.06% of ConocoPhillips worth $45,501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of COP. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 142.9% in the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 629 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on COP. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $58.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ConocoPhillips from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.23.

ConocoPhillips stock opened at $59.81 on Tuesday. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $27.53 and a fifty-two week high of $61.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -398.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.12. ConocoPhillips had a negative return on equity of 1.85% and a net margin of 0.08%. The firm had revenue of $10.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -177.32%.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

