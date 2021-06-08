Toronto Dominion Bank Lowers Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Toronto Dominion Bank lowered its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 455,188 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,828 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.06% of Duke Energy worth $43,940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 3.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,833,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,100,015,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600,497 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 63.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,728,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $799,224,000 after purchasing an additional 3,404,795 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,456,092 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $499,562,000 after purchasing an additional 498,409 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,894,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $356,623,000 after purchasing an additional 37,247 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 1.7% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,631,225 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $350,522,000 after buying an additional 61,800 shares in the last quarter. 62.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Duke Energy news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total value of $701,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 46,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,666,584.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kodwo Ghartey-Tagoe sold 1,645 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total value of $166,654.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,211,161.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,228 shares of company stock worth $1,230,192. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Duke Energy stock opened at $101.86 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Duke Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $77.58 and a 52-week high of $108.00.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.27 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 8.68%. Duke Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.965 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.39%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DUK shares. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Bank of America downgraded Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Duke Energy from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Duke Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.73.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

