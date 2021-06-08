Toronto Dominion Bank Lowers Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Toronto Dominion Bank lessened its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 40.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 570,223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 387,575 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.08% of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF worth $43,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 67,402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,115,000 after acquiring an additional 14,090 shares during the last quarter. Goldstein Munger & Associates raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.4% during the first quarter. Goldstein Munger & Associates now owns 439,316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,331,000 after purchasing an additional 30,389 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 352,231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,724,000 after buying an additional 21,737 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,831,722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $206,602,000 after buying an additional 55,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 128,348 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,364,000 after acquiring an additional 2,073 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EFA stock opened at $81.95 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $79.03. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $59.13 and a 1 year high of $81.99.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

