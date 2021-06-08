Toronto Dominion Bank Lowers Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Toronto Dominion Bank decreased its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 25.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 161,138 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 55,431 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Stryker were worth $39,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SYK. Curi Capital purchased a new position in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Stryker in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in Stryker in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Ossiam lifted its stake in Stryker by 294.9% in the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 154 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Stryker in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. 72.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Stryker alerts:

SYK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Stryker from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $260.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $264.00 to $303.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $245.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Stryker in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $264.00 to $303.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $268.18.

Shares of SYK opened at $249.54 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $94.01 billion, a PE ratio of 67.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $254.14. Stryker Co. has a 1 year low of $171.75 and a 1 year high of $268.04.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 21.90% and a net margin of 9.57%. Stryker’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 9.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 33.92%.

In related news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 107,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total value of $27,572,883.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

Read More: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.