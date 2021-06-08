Toronto Dominion Bank Lowers Stock Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Toronto Dominion Bank lessened its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 21.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 157,710 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 43,521 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.05% of Becton, Dickinson and worth $38,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,231,734 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,562,827,000 after acquiring an additional 852,823 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,844,715 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,962,905,000 after acquiring an additional 259,989 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,946,962 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $987,609,000 after acquiring an additional 132,100 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,803,032 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $951,595,000 after acquiring an additional 157,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA raised its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 3,221,261 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $783,249,000 after acquiring an additional 92,085 shares in the last quarter. 83.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Claire Fraser sold 390 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.36, for a total transaction of $94,130.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $276.67.

NYSE:BDX opened at $239.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.76. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1-year low of $219.50 and a 1-year high of $284.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $246.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 15.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.55 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.55%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps, dedicated disposables, IV fluids, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

