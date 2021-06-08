Toronto Dominion Bank Purchases 1,159 Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 519,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.15% of CBRE Group worth $41,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBRE. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in CBRE Group by 92.2% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 11,141,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $698,808,000 after purchasing an additional 5,345,602 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the fourth quarter worth about $238,792,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in CBRE Group by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,518,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,414,321,000 after acquiring an additional 2,216,187 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 383.1% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,013,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $159,314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,169,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $888,691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355,280 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CBRE stock opened at $87.74 on Tuesday. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.03 and a 12-month high of $90.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.16. CBRE Group had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 16.81%. The company had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Robert E. Sulentic sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.33, for a total value of $2,379,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 864,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,616,245.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chandra Dhandapani sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.93, for a total transaction of $934,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 77,636 shares in the company, valued at $6,593,625.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on CBRE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James increased their price objective on CBRE Group from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.20.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

