Toronto Dominion Bank Purchases 633,703 Shares of Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB)

Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) by 12,674,060.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 633,708 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 633,703 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.68% of Grubhub worth $38,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRUB. Norges Bank bought a new position in Grubhub in the fourth quarter valued at $60,401,000. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in Grubhub during the first quarter valued at about $46,994,000. TIG Advisors LLC boosted its position in Grubhub by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. TIG Advisors LLC now owns 1,924,305 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $142,918,000 after buying an additional 468,220 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its position in Grubhub by 69.4% during the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 1,132,938 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $84,143,000 after buying an additional 464,224 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Grubhub by 93.7% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 705,926 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $52,429,000 after buying an additional 341,549 shares during the period. 99.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Grubhub alerts:

In other Grubhub news, CFO Adam Dewitt sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.29, for a total transaction of $233,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 44,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,600,025.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Margo Drucker sold 1,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.28, for a total transaction of $132,878.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,926.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 21,975 shares of company stock valued at $1,449,538. 1.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Grubhub from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Grubhub from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Grubhub from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut their price target on shares of Grubhub to $64.25 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have given a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.44.

GRUB stock opened at $60.24 on Tuesday. Grubhub Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.05 and a 1 year high of $85.53. The company has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.28 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $64.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Grubhub (NYSE:GRUB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.33). Grubhub had a negative return on equity of 10.81% and a negative net margin of 9.86%. The company had revenue of $550.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $526.90 million. Grubhub’s quarterly revenue was up 51.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Grubhub Inc. will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Grubhub Profile

Grubhub Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders in the United States. The company connects approximately 300,000 local restaurants with diners in various cities. It offers mobile applications and mobile Websites; and operates Websites through grubhub.com, seamless.com, and menupages.com.

Featured Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Grubhub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grubhub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.