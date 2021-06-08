Toronto Dominion Bank Reduces Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Toronto Dominion Bank decreased its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 13.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 180,407 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 28,511 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $27,977,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ADI. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Analog Devices in the fourth quarter worth $574,864,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 68.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,345,668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $641,986,000 after acquiring an additional 1,761,299 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,370,184 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $941,067,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104,853 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,021,801 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $446,410,000 after acquiring an additional 795,033 shares during the period. Finally, Egerton Capital UK LLP bought a new position in Analog Devices in the fourth quarter worth $116,175,000. 96.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Analog Devices news, SVP Martin Cotter sold 1,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.42, for a total value of $234,203.94. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,062,566.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James Champy sold 4,245 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.50, for a total value of $651,607.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,371 shares in the company, valued at $977,948.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,936 shares of company stock worth $10,780,627 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices stock opened at $164.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Analog Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $110.47 and a one year high of $166.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.66 billion, a PE ratio of 39.26, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.78.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 25.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 56.21%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ADI shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Analog Devices from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Analog Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Analog Devices from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Analog Devices from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.00.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

