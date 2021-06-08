Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 10,075 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Toronto Dominion Bank cut its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 16.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,567 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 10,075 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $24,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of REGN. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 17.2% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 127,252 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,206,000 after buying an additional 18,631 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 6.6% during the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 4,219 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% during the first quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 798 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 605.0% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 853 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 17.1% during the first quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 6,534 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,091,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.03% of the company’s stock.

REGN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $657.00 to $641.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $696.00 to $656.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $477.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $753.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $657.95.

Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $514.99 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $495.15. The company has a market cap of $54.87 billion, a PE ratio of 14.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.20. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $441.00 and a 52 week high of $664.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.78 by $2.11. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 43.53% and a return on equity of 35.43%. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 38.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 46.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.63, for a total value of $495,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,940,173.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 10.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

