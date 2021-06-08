Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 10,926 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Toronto Dominion Bank reduced its position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 15.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 61,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,926 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.06% of Roper Technologies worth $24,837,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ROP. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 111.0% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 14,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,595,000 after purchasing an additional 7,449 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 247,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $106,903,000 after purchasing an additional 9,649 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 43,852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,904,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 208,921 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. 90.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ROP shares. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $460.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $486.00 to $499.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $440.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $445.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $447.67.

ROP opened at $446.78 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.71. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $434.23. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $362.90 and a 1-year high of $455.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.03.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.28. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 13.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 14.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th were issued a $0.563 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. This is an increase from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.66%.

In other news, VP Jason Conley sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $2,250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 34,287 shares in the company, valued at $15,429,150. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert Crisci sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.83, for a total transaction of $2,536,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,457,382.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,500 shares of company stock valued at $5,014,130. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

