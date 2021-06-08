Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 3,447,530 Shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC)

Toronto Dominion Bank reduced its stake in shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) by 39.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,245,463 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 3,447,530 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.42% of Kinross Gold worth $34,935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in Kinross Gold by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 2,586,992 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $18,966,000 after buying an additional 182,964 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Kinross Gold during the first quarter valued at about $71,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,351,100 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $9,917,000 after purchasing an additional 320,436 shares during the period. Ruffer LLP increased its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 26.1% in the first quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 33,532,930 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $223,847,000 after purchasing an additional 6,942,948 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 210.7% in the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 300,111 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,203,000 after purchasing an additional 203,512 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KGC opened at $7.99 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 0.86. Kinross Gold Co. has a 1-year low of $5.88 and a 1-year high of $10.31.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The mining company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15. The company had revenue of $986.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 31.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. Kinross Gold’s payout ratio is 7.79%.

KGC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Kinross Gold from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Raymond James set a $10.50 price objective on Kinross Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Kinross Gold from $14.75 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. TheStreet lowered Kinross Gold from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Kinross Gold from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.57.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

