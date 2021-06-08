Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 79,102 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Toronto Dominion Bank lessened its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 37.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 133,339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 79,102 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $29,537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 780.0% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Argus increased their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $203.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $242.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $189.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $217.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $224.73.

In related news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 6,820 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.32, for a total transaction of $1,618,522.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,622 shares in the company, valued at $3,470,093.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ITW opened at $233.49 on Tuesday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12 month low of $160.34 and a 12 month high of $242.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.76 billion, a PE ratio of 33.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $229.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.50.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.21. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 78.80% and a net margin of 17.18%. The firm had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.77 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 65.14%.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

