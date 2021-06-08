Toronto Dominion Bank Trims Holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Toronto Dominion Bank decreased its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 527,307 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,868 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.06% of The Bank of New York Mellon worth $24,937,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,642,595 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,820,497,000 after buying an additional 3,169,102 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,457,460 shares of the bank’s stock worth $953,095,000 after buying an additional 4,335,468 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 19,795,245 shares of the bank’s stock worth $936,117,000 after buying an additional 1,155,389 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter worth $358,714,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,981,847 shares of the bank’s stock worth $338,697,000 after buying an additional 208,846 shares in the last quarter. 82.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other The Bank of New York Mellon news, insider Kurtis R. Kurimsky sold 10,878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.89, for a total transaction of $510,069.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,173,844.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.65, for a total value of $645,625.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,279,353.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 58,378 shares of company stock valued at $2,793,344. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their price target on The Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on The Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on The Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Bank of America raised The Bank of New York Mellon from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on The Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Bank of New York Mellon has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

NYSE BK opened at $51.82 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $32.65 and a fifty-two week high of $52.90.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The bank reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. The Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 22.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 28th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 27th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 30.92%.

The Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Investment Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other. The Investment Service segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds services, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, brokerage and data analytics, clearing, investment, wealth and retirement solutions, technology and enterprise data management, trading, corporate trust, depositary receipts, payments, foreign exchange, liquidity management, receivables processing and payables management, trade finance and processing, collateral management, and tri-party services.

