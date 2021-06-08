Toronto Dominion Bank Trims Stock Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Toronto Dominion Bank lowered its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 21.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,760 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 15,896 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $42,680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ISRG. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 73,487 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $60,120,000 after acquiring an additional 5,628 shares in the last quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at $2,984,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 56.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 52,422 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,886,000 after acquiring an additional 18,862 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 253,776 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $207,614,000 after acquiring an additional 10,460 shares during the period. Finally, DCM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter worth about $221,000. 83.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Marshall Mohr sold 21,963 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $865.69, for a total value of $19,013,149.47. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,375 shares in the company, valued at $8,115,843.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $817.82, for a total transaction of $2,044,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,089,293.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,205 shares of company stock valued at $33,639,395 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $831.12 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $820.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.04. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $543.03 and a 52 week high of $893.79.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.89. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 25.78% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The company’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.69 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 12.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $862.00 to $939.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $825.00 to $860.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $825.00 to $925.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $840.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $807.21.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

