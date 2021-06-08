Total Se (NYSE:TOT) Shares Bought by CIBC World Markets Inc.

CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its stake in Total Se (NYSE:TOT) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 203,460 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 3,509 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Total were worth $9,469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Total by 950.1% during the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,258,784 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $58,584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138,911 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Total by 3.9% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 22,287,256 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,037,249,000 after purchasing an additional 834,078 shares in the last quarter. Equity Investment Corp lifted its position in shares of Total by 141.6% during the fourth quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 1,205,476 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $50,521,000 after purchasing an additional 706,492 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of Total by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,702,383 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $155,167,000 after purchasing an additional 658,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Total by 42,001.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 646,678 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $30,096,000 after purchasing an additional 645,142 shares in the last quarter. 5.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TOT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Total from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Total in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Total from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Total from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Total in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

Total stock opened at $48.19 on Tuesday. Total Se has a one year low of $28.65 and a one year high of $50.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.97.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.25. Total had a positive return on equity of 4.96% and a negative net margin of 2.80%. The business had revenue of $43.74 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Total Se will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th were given a $0.567 dividend. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 23rd. Total’s dividend payout ratio is currently 155.94%.

TOTAL SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in oil and natural gas exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries.

