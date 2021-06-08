TotalEnergies (NYSE:TOT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at MKM Partners

Equities researchers at MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of TotalEnergies (NYSE:TOT) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

TOT has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of TotalEnergies in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of TotalEnergies in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of TotalEnergies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Mizuho lifted their target price on TotalEnergies from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded TotalEnergies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. TotalEnergies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.00.

Get TotalEnergies alerts:

NYSE:TOT traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $48.37. The company had a trading volume of 1,170,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,266,872. TotalEnergies has a 1 year low of $28.65 and a 1 year high of $50.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.97.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TOT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $43.74 billion for the quarter. TotalEnergies had a negative net margin of 2.80% and a positive return on equity of 4.96%. On average, equities analysts expect that TotalEnergies will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TOT. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies during the first quarter worth about $213,000. Intrust Bank NA purchased a new position in TotalEnergies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in TotalEnergies during the first quarter worth approximately $368,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 5.2% in the first quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC now owns 12,200 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 27.8% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 185,401 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $8,628,000 after acquiring an additional 40,322 shares during the last quarter. 5.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TotalEnergies Company Profile

TotalEnergies SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The company's Exploration & Production segment is involved in oil and natural gas exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries.

Featured Article: How a Put Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for TotalEnergies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TotalEnergies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.