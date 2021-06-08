ToughBuilt Industries (NASDAQ:TBLT) Shares Up 2.2%

ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBLT)’s stock price shot up 2.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.75 and last traded at $0.74. 1,474,961 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 4,318,618 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.73.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.77.

ToughBuilt Industries (NASDAQ:TBLT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.01). ToughBuilt Industries had a negative net margin of 41.10% and a negative return on equity of 60.93%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in ToughBuilt Industries by 183.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,880,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,708,000 after acquiring an additional 1,863,400 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in ToughBuilt Industries in the first quarter valued at about $762,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in ToughBuilt Industries by 270.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 288,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 210,732 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in ToughBuilt Industries in the first quarter valued at about $123,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in ToughBuilt Industries by 355.2% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 116,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 90,983 shares during the period. 10.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ToughBuilt Industries Company Profile (NASDAQ:TBLT)

ToughBuilt Industries, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and construction products for the building industry in the United States and internationally. It offers tool pouches, tool rigs, tool belts and accessories, tools bags, totes, various storage solutions, and office organizers/bags for laptop/tablet/cellphones, etc.; and kneepads.

