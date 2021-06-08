Tourist Token (TOTO) One Day Volume Tops $199.00

Tourist Token (CURRENCY:TOTO) traded 37.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 8th. One Tourist Token coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Tourist Token has traded 49% lower against the US dollar. Tourist Token has a market cap of $23,329.17 and approximately $199.00 worth of Tourist Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002987 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002615 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.66 or 0.00064609 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81.81 or 0.00244034 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $75.25 or 0.00224467 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $406.71 or 0.01213157 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003089 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,415.28 or 0.99674147 BTC.

Tourist Token Profile

Tourist Token’s total supply is 6,599,974,663 coins and its circulating supply is 5,433,323,630 coins. Tourist Token’s official Twitter account is @touristtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Tourist Token’s official website is globaltourist.io

