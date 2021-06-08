Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TSE:TOU) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$30.80. Tourmaline Oil shares last traded at C$30.38, with a volume of 878,450 shares traded.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TOU shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$33.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$35.00 price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Tudor Pickering & Holt upped their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$30.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Tudor Pickering upped their target price on Tourmaline Oil to C$32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$35.68.

The company has a market capitalization of C$9.02 billion and a PE ratio of 9.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.59, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$26.90.

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.80 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$950.59 million for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Tourmaline Oil Corp. will post 2.6806374 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Tourmaline Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.73%.

In other Tourmaline Oil news, Senior Officer Mike Rose purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$24.23 per share, with a total value of C$121,138.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 8,788,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$212,932,427.30. In the last three months, insiders have bought 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $476,555.

About Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU)

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

