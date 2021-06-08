Tower Resources (LON:TRP) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.26

Tower Resources plc (LON:TRP) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.26 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.27 ($0.00), with a volume of 11236530 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.28 ($0.00).

The company has a market capitalization of £4.74 million and a PE ratio of -2.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 0.32.

About Tower Resources (LON:TRP)

Tower Resources Plc operates as an independent oil and gas exploration company in Africa. The company holds a 100% interest in the Thali production sharing contract that covers an area of 119.2 square kilometers located in the Rio del Rey basin, offshore Cameroon; and a 50% interest in the Algoa-Gamtoos license that covers an area of 9,369 square kilometers situated in the offshore South Africa.

