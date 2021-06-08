Town Centre Securities (LON:TOWN) Shares Down 0.2%

Town Centre Securities PLC (LON:TOWN) shares fell 0.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 129.50 ($1.69) and last traded at GBX 129.50 ($1.69). 1,251 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 19,232 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 129.75 ($1.70).

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 133.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.75. The stock has a market cap of £68.84 million and a P/E ratio of -2.51.

In other Town Centre Securities news, insider Michael Ziff sold 24,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 132 ($1.72), for a total transaction of £31,944 ($41,735.04).

Town Centre Securities PLC (TCS) is a leading UK property investment & development company with property assets of over Â£394 million. With almost 60 years' experience, a commitment to sustainable development and a reputation for quality & innovation, TCS create outstanding mixed use developments close to transport hubs in Leeds, Manchester, Glasgow and London.

