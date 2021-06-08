Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS)

NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Investors acquired 2,216 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 2,051% compared to the average daily volume of 103 call options.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of NuStar Energy by 42.5% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,881 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of NuStar Energy by 112.3% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,401 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,799 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of NuStar Energy by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,453 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in shares of NuStar Energy by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 8,049 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oxbow Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NuStar Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.63% of the company’s stock.

Get NuStar Energy alerts:

NS stock opened at $19.29 on Tuesday. NuStar Energy has a 12 month low of $9.47 and a 12 month high of $20.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.84 and a beta of 2.61. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.78.

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.23). NuStar Energy had a negative net margin of 0.63% and a positive return on equity of 31.00%. The business had revenue of $361.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $374.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that NuStar Energy will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. NuStar Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 280.70%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of NuStar Energy from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of NuStar Energy in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of NuStar Energy from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.25.

About NuStar Energy

NuStar Energy L.P. engages in the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products in the United States and internationally. The company also engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia. It operates through three segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing.

Recommended Story: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for NuStar Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuStar Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.