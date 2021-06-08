Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Aptiv (NYSE:APTV)

Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) saw unusually large options trading on Monday. Traders acquired 6,014 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,279% compared to the average daily volume of 436 call options.

APTV opened at $157.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $42.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 2.12. Aptiv has a 1 year low of $71.80 and a 1 year high of $160.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $143.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Get Aptiv alerts:

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 3.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Aptiv will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on APTV shares. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Aptiv in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “underweight” rating and a $119.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Aptiv from $110.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Aptiv from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James raised their target price on Aptiv from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Aptiv from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.89.

In other news, SVP Vos Glen W. De sold 2,056 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.23, for a total transaction of $300,648.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 59,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,729,931. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Aptiv by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,830,328 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,020,214,000 after buying an additional 152,349 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Aptiv by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,551,433 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $853,586,000 after purchasing an additional 616,858 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Aptiv by 3.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,526,262 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $622,462,000 after purchasing an additional 149,829 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $576,344,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aptiv by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,260,367 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $555,083,000 after purchasing an additional 118,860 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

Featured Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.