Traders Purchase Large Volume of 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Put Options (NASDAQ:VCVC)

10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:VCVC) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors purchased 788 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,010% compared to the average volume of 71 put options.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of 10X Capital Venture Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $16,608,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of 10X Capital Venture Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $9,817,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of 10X Capital Venture Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $8,000,000. TIG Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of 10X Capital Venture Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,167,000. Finally, BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of 10X Capital Venture Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,390,000.

Shares of VCVC stock opened at $9.93 on Tuesday. 10X Capital Venture Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.80 and a 1 year high of $16.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.95.

10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on technology and tech-enabled businesses in the United States; and consumer internet, ecommerce, software, healthcare, and financial services industries internationally, as well as other industries that are being disrupted by advances in technology and on technology paradigms.

