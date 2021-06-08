Tranche Finance Trading Up 10.8% Over Last Week (SLICE)

Tranche Finance (CURRENCY:SLICE) traded 9.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 8th. In the last seven days, Tranche Finance has traded up 10.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Tranche Finance coin can currently be purchased for $0.80 or 0.00002417 BTC on popular exchanges. Tranche Finance has a total market cap of $15.92 million and approximately $110,036.00 worth of Tranche Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.90 or 0.00069566 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003040 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00004260 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.72 or 0.00026476 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003042 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $313.74 or 0.00952980 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,114.95 or 0.09461467 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.58 or 0.00050349 BTC.

Tranche Finance Coin Profile

SLICE is a coin. Its launch date was December 29th, 2020. Tranche Finance’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins. Tranche Finance’s official Twitter account is @TrancheFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Tranche is a decentralized protocol for managing risk. The protocol integrates with any interest accrual token, such as Compound's cTokens and AAVE's aTokens, to create two new interest-bearing instruments, one with a fixed-rate, Tranche A, and one with a variable rate, Tranche B. The protocol is currently integrated with Compound and charges fees in Dai and ETH. Accrued fees are exchanged for SLICE tokens through Uniswap pools. SLICE holders can vote on protocol parameters and other governance issues, as well as stake their SLICE or SLICE-LP tokens for rewards. “

Tranche Finance Coin Trading

