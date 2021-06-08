Transcontinental (TSE:TCL.A) Price Target Raised to C$26.00

Transcontinental (TSE:TCL.A) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 14.54% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cormark lifted their target price on shares of Transcontinental from C$27.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$25.00 target price on shares of Transcontinental in a report on Thursday, May 27th.

Transcontinental stock traded up C$0.50 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$22.70. 75,266 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 215,793. Transcontinental has a 12-month low of C$12.40 and a 12-month high of C$24.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.33, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of C$1.98 billion and a PE ratio of 12.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$23.03.

Transcontinental Inc engages in flexible packaging business in Canada, the United States, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through three segments: Packaging, Printing, and Media. The Packaging segment engages in extrusion, lamination, printing, and converting activities, as well as offers flexible plastic and paper products, including rollstock, bags and pouches, coextruded films, shrink films and bags, and advanced coatings.

