TransEnterix (NYSEAMERICAN:TRXC) Trading Down 2.9%

TransEnterix, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TRXC)’s share price traded down 2.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.13 and last traded at $3.37. 15,275,025 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 44,558,918 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.47.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised TransEnterix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, March 6th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $481.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 2.56.
About TransEnterix (NYSEAMERICAN:TRXC)
TransEnterix, Inc, a medical device company, engages in the research, development, and sale of medical device robotics to enhance minimally invasive surgery. The company offers Senhance System, a multi-port robotic surgery system, which allows up to four arms to control robotic instruments and a camera in Europe.
