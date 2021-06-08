TransEnterix (NYSEAMERICAN:TRXC) Trading Down 2.9%

TransEnterix, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TRXC)’s share price traded down 2.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.13 and last traded at $3.37. 15,275,025 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 44,558,918 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.47.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised TransEnterix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, March 6th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $481.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 2.56.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRXC. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of TransEnterix during the fourth quarter valued at $126,000. Kepos Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of TransEnterix by 70.3% during the fourth quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 681,164 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 281,164 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in shares of TransEnterix by 131.7% during the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 93,231 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 53,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SV Health Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of TransEnterix during the fourth quarter valued at $319,000. 8.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TransEnterix (NYSEAMERICAN:TRXC)

TransEnterix, Inc, a medical device company, engages in the research, development, and sale of medical device robotics to enhance minimally invasive surgery. The company offers Senhance System, a multi-port robotic surgery system, which allows up to four arms to control robotic instruments and a camera in Europe.

