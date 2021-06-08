TransGlobe Energy (NASDAQ:TGA) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

TransGlobe Energy Co. (NASDAQ:TGA) (TSE:TGL) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.92. TransGlobe Energy shares last traded at $1.91, with a volume of 215,891 shares trading hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $138.56 million, a PE ratio of -4.15 and a beta of 2.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.62.

TransGlobe Energy (NASDAQ:TGA) (TSE:TGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter. TransGlobe Energy had a negative net margin of 34.13% and a negative return on equity of 24.21%. The company had revenue of $18.05 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in TransGlobe Energy by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,158,638 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,037,000 after purchasing an additional 57,692 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TransGlobe Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in TransGlobe Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of TransGlobe Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of TransGlobe Energy by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 857,930 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 23,726 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.36% of the company’s stock.

About TransGlobe Energy (NASDAQ:TGA)

TransGlobe Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in Egypt and Canada. The company holds interests in four production sharing concessions, which include West Gharib, West Bakr, NW Gharib, and South Ghazalat, Egypt; and owns production and working interests in facilities in the Cardium light oil and Mannville liquid-rich gas assets in the Harmattan area of west central Alberta, Canada.

