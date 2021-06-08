TravelNote Price Up 40.7% This Week (TVNT)

TravelNote (CURRENCY:TVNT) traded 28.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 8th. In the last week, TravelNote has traded up 40.7% against the dollar. One TravelNote coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0076 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular exchanges. TravelNote has a total market capitalization of $16,447.25 and approximately $2,399.00 worth of TravelNote was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003020 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002633 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.60 or 0.00065122 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 17% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.23 or 0.00250958 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $75.24 or 0.00226873 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $395.73 or 0.01193292 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003171 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33,267.05 or 1.00313960 BTC.

TravelNote’s total supply is 2,333,333 coins and its circulating supply is 2,153,333 coins. The official website for TravelNote is ico.travelnote.io . TravelNote’s official Twitter account is @TravelNote2 and its Facebook page is accessible here

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TravelNote directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TravelNote should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TravelNote using one of the exchanges listed above.

