Trend Micro (OTCMKTS:TMICY) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $49.58

Trend Micro Incorporated (OTCMKTS:TMICY) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.58 and traded as high as $50.39. Trend Micro shares last traded at $50.00, with a volume of 5,395 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TMICY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Trend Micro from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Trend Micro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Trend Micro from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th.

The stock has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.47 and a beta of 0.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.58.

Trend Micro (OTCMKTS:TMICY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $420.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $419.44 million. Trend Micro had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 15.22%. As a group, analysts forecast that Trend Micro Incorporated will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trend Micro Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TMICY)

Trend Micro Incorporated develops and sells security-related software for computers and the Internet primarily in Japan. The company offers hybrid cloud security solutions, such workload, container image, file storage, application, cloud network, and cloud conformity security solutions; and network security solutions, including intrusion prevention and threat protection solutions.

