Tribe Hits Market Capitalization of $197.28 Million (TRIBE)

Tribe (CURRENCY:TRIBE) traded 6.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 8th. During the last seven days, Tribe has traded 12.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Tribe coin can currently be bought for $0.79 or 0.00002434 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Tribe has a total market cap of $197.28 million and $13.17 million worth of Tribe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.67 or 0.00072507 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003066 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00004401 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.75 or 0.00026803 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003070 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $324.76 or 0.00995014 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,151.33 or 0.09655274 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.79 or 0.00051441 BTC.

Tribe Profile

Tribe is a coin. Tribe’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 248,364,400 coins. Tribe’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “TribeToken is a decentralized platfrom design to bring ease and transparency to the charity industry. It uses cryptocurrency tokens to enable instant and verifiable donations. Using TribeToken users can create their own charity and donate to other charities. TRIBE is an ERC20 token on the Ethereum blockchain and is used for transactions within the TribeToken Platform. “

Buying and Selling Tribe

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tribe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tribe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tribe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

