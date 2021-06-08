Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN) Given New C$15.50 Price Target at TD Securities

Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at TD Securities from C$14.50 to C$15.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 14.39% from the stock’s current price.
Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Tricon Residential to C$14.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Tricon Residential from C$15.00 to C$15.25 in a research report on Monday, May 17th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Tricon Residential from C$14.50 to C$15.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Tricon Residential from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Tricon Residential from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Tricon Residential presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$15.04.
TSE TCN traded up C$0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$13.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 465,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 471,258. Tricon Residential has a twelve month low of C$8.42 and a twelve month high of C$13.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 219.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$13.07. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.16.
In related news, Director Geoffrey Matus sold 135,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.00, for a total transaction of C$1,761,604.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 190,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,473,575. Insiders have sold 197,233 shares of company stock worth $2,564,029 in the last three months.
Tricon Residential Company Profile
Founded in 1988, Tricon is a rental housing company focused on serving the middle-market demographic. Tricon owns and operates approximately 31,000 single-family rental homes and multi-family rental units in 21 markets across the United States and Canada, managed with an integrated technology-enabled operating platform.
