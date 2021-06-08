Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN) Given New C$15.50 Price Target at TD Securities

Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at TD Securities from C$14.50 to C$15.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 14.39% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Tricon Residential to C$14.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Tricon Residential from C$15.00 to C$15.25 in a research report on Monday, May 17th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Tricon Residential from C$14.50 to C$15.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Tricon Residential from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Tricon Residential from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Tricon Residential presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$15.04.

TSE TCN traded up C$0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$13.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 465,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 471,258. Tricon Residential has a twelve month low of C$8.42 and a twelve month high of C$13.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 219.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$13.07. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.16.

Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C$0.12. The company had revenue of C$124.71 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Tricon Residential will post 1.0392151 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Geoffrey Matus sold 135,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.00, for a total transaction of C$1,761,604.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 190,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,473,575. Insiders have sold 197,233 shares of company stock worth $2,564,029 in the last three months.

Founded in 1988, Tricon is a rental housing company focused on serving the middle-market demographic. Tricon owns and operates approximately 31,000 single-family rental homes and multi-family rental units in 21 markets across the United States and Canada, managed with an integrated technology-enabled operating platform.

