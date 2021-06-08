Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) by 24.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 302,705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 95,536 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.78% of Trinseo worth $19,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSE. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Trinseo by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,771,870 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $431,167,000 after purchasing an additional 278,347 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Trinseo by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,460,364 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $74,787,000 after acquiring an additional 35,500 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Trinseo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,016,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Trinseo by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 603,584 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,910,000 after acquiring an additional 4,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Trinseo by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 469,220 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,875,000 after purchasing an additional 27,417 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Timothy J. Thomas sold 3,286 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.01, for a total value of $239,910.86. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,831 shares in the company, valued at $571,741.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.69, for a total value of $191,070.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,862 shares of company stock worth $2,358,897 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE TSE opened at $65.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.40 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 2.57. Trinseo S.A. has a one year low of $20.00 and a one year high of $76.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.11.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $1.34. Trinseo had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 34.83%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $919.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Trinseo S.A. will post 8.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on TSE shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Trinseo from $66.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Alembic Global Advisors increased their price objective on shares of Trinseo from $60.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Trinseo from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Trinseo from $66.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Trinseo in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.86.

Trinseo SA, a materials company, manufactures and markets synthetic rubber, latex binders, and plastic products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Latex Binders, Synthetic Rubber, Performance Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.

